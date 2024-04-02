Rupununi Rodeo significantly contributes to Guyana’s national tourism drive

The Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo is a renowned event that attracts thousands of local and international tourists to Guyana’s Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) every year, making it a major contributor to the country’s tourism drive.

It is a celebration of the unique lifestyle of the ranchers and vaqueros who are an integral part of the region’s thriving livestock industry and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Rupununi and its people.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is flanked by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand at Rupununi Rodeo

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai spoke about the importance of the event on behalf of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who along with several government ministers, joined Rupununians Saturday.

During the opening ceremony President Ali, dressed in his classic cowboy attire, made his way through the local area, taking the time to interact with the residents.

“Rupununi Rodeo continues to be one of the huge attractions for visitors and tourists alike. It contributes to the tourism drive of our country. Every year, one of the largest attractions that we enjoy; is the rodeo,” Minister Sukhai emphasised.

A cheque valued at $1.5 million was presented to the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA)

The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, also highlighted the rodeo’s impact, which allows locals to display their indigenous crafts to the outside world.

“We are proud of the fact that we can have such unique items on display. Moreover, Region Nine is very important to us and we understand that an event like this is more than just a showing of talent, it is for social development,” Minister Parag underscored.

The annual rodeo is supported by various government ministries such as Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and Amerindian Affairs, as well as private-sector sponsors.

At the event’s opening, Minister Sukhai, on behalf of her ministry, presented a cheque valued at $1.5 million to the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA), an annual support of the event.

With its thrilling events and vibrant atmosphere, the Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the authentic and exciting culture of Guyana.

The event is set to return in 2025.

Scenes from Rupununi Rodeo 2024 Scenes from Rupununi Rodeo 2024 Scenes from Rupununi Rodeo 2024 Scenes from Rupununi Rodeo 2024

