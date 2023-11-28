Rupununi’s ecotourism can grow other sectors in the region – Min. Sukhai

– $1.5M donated to Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Rupununi’s vast savannahs and its nature-based tourism products have the potential to position Guyana as a powerhouse in the tourism industry, thereby growing other sectors in the region and creating additional opportunities.

This is according to Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai who delivered the feature address at the opening of the 21st Rupununi Business and Investment Expo over the weekend at the Tabatinga Sports Complex.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing the expo

Tourism is a lucrative industry and stakeholders must be prepared to take on its development in the region, she stated.

“It’s not only about the business and the commerce and industry, but it is also about packaging Guyana. Region Nine has that potential …. We must ensure that we can showcase our life, our ways of living, our identity,” Minister Sukhai underscored.

One such sector that can reap the benefits from tourism is agriculture, which is an integral pillar in Guyana’s developmental trajectory and key to the nation’s economic prosperity.

Minister Sukhai interacting with exhibitors at the expo

“Farmers can benefit from … eco-tourism development in this region. Women can benefit, young people can benefit in the hospitality industry if we pay more attention to it. And of course, our government is prepared to support the growth of ecotourism and nature tourism,” Minister Sukhai relayed.

The government, she said stands as a strong partner with the private sector, which is why an attractive climate for business is being created through policies and incentives that will foster growth.

With additional opportunities to become available, Minister Sukhai urged the private sector and the people to be prepared to take advantage of these opportunities.

Minister Sukhai handing over the cheque to President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Orlando Wong

“For the young people of Region Nine, to not only look within but to look at the opportunities, identify them and prepare yourselves to meet those opportunities if not half way, all of the way. As a government we have to provide the pitch but you have to take on the other aspects of the activities, so that you will benefit,” she encouraged.

A cheque valuing $1.5 million was handed over to the President of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Orlando Wong which is an annual contribution from the ministry.

“They (private sector) need our support because the majority of the population in this region is made up of Amerindians and the successes of the private sector provides enormous opportunity for our people,” Minister Sukhai expressed.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton said as Guyana transforms including Region Nine, there is a need for more young people to be trained in various skill sets to complement the development.

As such, he urged persons to take advantage of the various training opportunities that have been made available by the government.

Also attending the exposition was Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

