S4 Petroleum Agreement, Petroleum Exploration Licence publicly available

The Ministry of Natural Resources announces that the Petroleum Agreement and the Petroleum Exploration Licence for the S4 development project — recently signed and issued — have been uploaded and are now publicly accessible. This disclosure forms part of the Government of Guyana’s continued commitment to transparency, accountability, and public awareness within the petroleum sector.

The ministry encourages all stakeholders — including civil society, private sector representatives, researchers, and citizens — to review the document and engage with the information provided. This update adds to the suite of petroleum sector agreements and licences already published, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and promote informed public discourse on Guyana’s oil and gas development.

These documents for S4 are available on the ministry’s official website: petroleum.gov.gy