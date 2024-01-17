Safe Country initiative partially operationalised in Regions Three, Six

As part of the government’s ‘Safe Country’ initiative, police command centres in Regions Three and Six have commenced limited operational activities, with the intention of expanding gradually.

This is according to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, as he engaged media operatives Wednesday to highlight his ministry’s achievements for the year 2023.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is integrating information and communications technology (ICT) into its crime-fighting capabilities to enhance surveillance nationwide.

The initiative will see the entire country being connected to closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which makes it easier for security agencies to monitor potential criminal activities and deter crime by increasing the risk of detection.

“The others will come onstream within the next two quarters. The equipment and furnishing and other infrastructure have to go in place to make those others fully operationalised,” Minister Benn disclosed.

Command centres are currently being constructed in Regions Two, Five, and 10. The undertaking will ensure communities in these regions are secured.

When completed, civilians and police officers will be operating these high-end cameras.

In last year’s budget, some $2.4 billion was earmarked to advance the construction of command centres, while $2.5 billion was expended in 2022 to advance the initiative in the various regions.

Additionally, Budget 2024 contains an allocation of $2 billion to further support the expansion of the Safe Country initiative.

The programme supports the crime-fighting efforts of the police by providing and installing intelligent video surveillance sites.

It also establishes regional command centres to monitor and manage these sites, as well as facilitate 911 emergency response.

To date, the initiative has demonstrated a tangible impact in reducing serious crimes.

This is just one facet of the holistic approach by the PPP/C Administration to foster a country where there is less crime and safer communities, in keeping with its 2020 manifesto.

