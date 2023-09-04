“Safety on the roadway is everyone’s responsibility”

The Ministry of Public Works has noticed an increasingly alarming trend of excessive speeding and reckless driving on the nation’s roadways. A practice that must never be condoned in a civilised society.

Speed racing belongs on the circuit.

In the last few weeks, persons younger and older, males and females, have lost their lives on the roads due to accidents reportedly caused by speeding, coupled with alcohol consumption in some instances.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has revealed that from January 1 to August 28, 2023, a total of 109 persons lost their lives in 91 accidents. For the same period in 2022, there were 62 fatal accidents, which resulted in 68 deaths.

There is a level of irresponsibility that is practiced by many drivers today, and one has to wonder if this is the cost of development.

The Government, through the Ministry of Public Works, wishes to make clear that while the country’s road infrastructural programme is extensive, you, the citizens, are the country’s greatest assets. Therefore, all of us have a responsibility to ensure the roadways are safe through correct and lawful use. We must practice safety first.

The Government’s transformative agenda includes expanding main roads and other essential infrastructure to accommodate growth in population and vehicle traffic. This is to accommodate the economic advancement of the country and equally ensure the safety of every citizen and visitor.

I plead with you to avoid the temptation of speed chasing and drag racing on the roads.

Yes, laws will be enforced, but the responsibility of practicing what is lawful lies with all of us.

Additionally, with these accidents, the ministry has taken note of the increased destruction of public property and warns that stricter fines and penalties will be introduced to curb this. In the case of reckless driving, these drivers will be held responsible and made to pay the cost of replacement and or repairs. As the Minister of Public Works, I join with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, in urging the police to launch an expansive road safety campaign throughout the country to tackle the root causes of this problem.

