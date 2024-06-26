Santa Aratack’s “enormous potential” to be unlocked – President Ali

– Community well positioned for agriculture and eco-tourism

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that the community of Santa Aratack and surrounding areas hold “distinct advantages” that can ensure the sustainability and resilience of residents once unlocked.

During a meeting at the community in Kamuni Creek (a tributary of the Demerara River), the President said that his Government is committed to assisting residents to tap into these opportunities.

President Ali with students from Santa Aratack

He noted that since Santa Aratack is within proximity to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri and other areas, it can easily become a hub for food production and a viable destination for eco-tourism.

“This location of the land along this creek has enormous potential and… we have to work with you on how we are going to unfold that potential,” the President explained.

To commence the development programme, the Head of State distributed brush-cutters, other agriculture tools, including wheelbarrows, 500 young coconut trees and 200 young citrus trees to the community.

These initiatives will allow the community to earn from exports and retail on the local market. He noted that through support, the community will be able to build eco-lodges, offering more accommodation opportunities in the promotion of their tourism product.

“We will reap the fruits of our labour”, the President urged. “Let us plant the seeds now of a resilient story for a sustainable future of this community.”

Residents were urged to form a committee to identify persons who want to be trained as beekeepers. The Government will provide the necessary safety gear, equipment, training and 25 bee hives to start honey production in the community.

Under this initiative, the President said, the community can have honey beautifully packaged and retailed to tourists who visit.

Additionally, he announced that the Ministry of Agriculture will coordinate with the community and use the local workforce to clean the creek twice a year. The first cleaning will commence shortly.

“Today, as a Government, we want to support you in ensuring we build a sustainable community. One in which you can have the best possible future and realise dreams and aspirations.”

DEVELOPMENT FOR ALL

President Ali explained that the quest of his Government is to bring empowerment to Guyanese in every community, by creating viable long-term economic solutions.

“No community is too small for the President to engage. At the end of the day, it is our collective effort that would help Guyana rise and bring Guyana into the place we want to be globally.”

President Ali also announced that on Friday, a team would return to the community to conduct a medical outreach to screen persons for eye-related illnesses, cervical cancer and other serious conditions.

During today’s engagement, President Ali also witnessed the distribution of his Government’s “Because We Care” cash grant for school children.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia and other technical staff of the Government.

