Saudi Caribbean-Investment Forum bridges stronger ties to CARICOM countries

Chief Investment Officer and CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said the Saudi Caribbean Investment Forum, currently underway in the Dominican Republic is timely as it connects Guyana and other CARICOM nations to large investment markets.

Chief Investment Officer and CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, poses with H.E Badr Al Badr, Deputy Minister of Investors Outreach, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dr. Ramsaroop is leading a Guyanese delegation to the forum in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Several local companies from the construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and tourism sectors, will be showcasing investment-ready projects to Saudi investors.

The Chief Investment Officer said, “bridging stronger ties to the region has significant benefits to Guyana.”

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, making a presentation at the Saudi – Caribbean forum in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Saudi Caribbean investment forum comes as a run-up to the arrival of the team in Guyana on July 9 to 10.

In his presentation, Dr. Ramsaroop highlighted potential areas for investment opportunities in Guyana, including in National Projects, Energy, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism and Information and Communications Technology. The event is facilitated by the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA), in collaboration with Pro Dominican, Invest Saudi and the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

