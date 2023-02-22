Scholars Academy to establish technical, vocational training curriculum

As part of its commitment to empower young people through equitable access to education, Abraham’s Tent’s Scholars Academy will be collaborating with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to establish a technical and vocational training curriculum at Number 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Scholars Academy

This is a component of the academy’s commitment of ensuring that women, youths, and vulnerable groups receive the essential technical and vocational skills so that they can be gainfully employed.

During remarks at the academy’s opening ceremony on Monday, President of Abraham’s Tent Inc. Guyana, Shamin Ibrahim noted that the academy remains cognisant that skills training programmes are necessary in today’s economic climate.

“We do realise that not all will be perceiving an academic tertiary education. Therefore, it is our intention that these students should leave this academy with skills some of which are so necessary. We also see the need for skill trained people in the fields of carpentry, welding, plumbing, and food security,” Ibrahim noted.

President of Abraham’s Tent Inc. Guyana, Shamin Ibrahim

To achieve this dual role, the academy intends to establish a technical and vocational curriculum for their full-time students and adult education classes for residents.

Meanwhile, Principal of the academy, Shashi Ade-Thomas Moore noted that, “We want to reach out to the community and offer skills training programmes in partnership with the Board of Industrial Training. We are in collaboration with the regional training officer.”

Principal of the academy, Shashi Ade-Thomas Moore

Other goals for 2023 include completing the construction of the middle and high schools, financially supporting the current scholarship awardees, offering school drop-outs educational opportunities, expand literacy and computer technology classes, offer agricultural science classes, and ensuring that women are provided with the same educational opportunities as their male counterparts.

