Scholarships open for diploma, certificate programmes at Carnegie School of Home Economics

Pushing to create services that offer the ultimate tourist experience, the government through the Ministry of Public Service has opened scholarships at the Carnegie School of Home Economics for the academic year 2023-2024.

Programmes include the diploma in Catering and Hospitality and certificate in Commercial Food preparation.

With many internationally branded hotels being constructed here, numerous positions will become available in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Successful graduates of these programmes will also have the opportunity to open their own businesses, showcasing a wide range of Guyanese cuisine.

Those who wish to apply for the courses will automatically become eligible when they gain admission at the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

Applications will close on July 31, 2023.

