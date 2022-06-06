Schools to be closed for regular July/August break- Min. Manickchand

The Ministry of Education has announced that schools will be closed in the first week of July and reopen in September as per normal.

Following a consensus among teachers, majority were not in favor since they were engaged in schoolroom activities during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

Minister Manickchand noted that the ministry was exploring the possibility of extending the current school year to recover the learning loss incurred by the pandemic.

“We believe that it is the best at this point, to have every one close for the July/August holidays as usual, return to school in September, refreshed, teachers feel particularly tired, because while it is true that we were home they were still working and so they feel like the need the break,” Minister Manickchand said.

The minister indicated some teachers have expressed their willingness to work with students during the holiday season, especially those preparing for major examinations.

A group of children from several primary schools in Region 3.

“What we will do in an organised way that we are going to announce shortly is publish on the learning channel and on our new radio station EDUU, were going to publish in an organised way, courses, studies in different areas, so if parents want their children to get reinforcement, or what we call in Guyana, lessons, for free they can tune into the channel at different points,” Minister Manickchand noted.

The reinforcement will be available for nursery, primary and secondary students, with mechanisms in place to monitor progress.

