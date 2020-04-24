Latest update April 24th, 2020 8:01 PM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Screening for persons entering Region 6

Apr 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

Editorial Editor
email
editors@dpi.gov.gy

—As Region ramps up method to fight COVID-19

—Efforts welcomed by residents

DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020

Persons entering Region Six, East Berbice Corentyne will now be screened.

Director of Regional Health Services, Jevaughn Stephen announced that the process officially began on Friday morning and by 12 noon, 150 persons had been tested.

Stephen said a screening site has been established on the western side of the Berbice River Bridge. Doctors and nurses will check temperatures and, in some cases, for high blood pressure.

Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephen
Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephen
Health officials screen patients as they enter the Region at the Berbice River Bridge
Health officials screen patients as they enter the Region at the Berbice River Bridge

Persons leaving Region Six to enter Region 5 and onwards will be allowed to pass, however, those entering will be screened. Once tested, they will be given a band, and if necessary, sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

“If a person is flagged with a high temperature or a spike in BP, then that person will be given a band and sent to the hospital for treatment or further screening.”

Stephen explained that the giving wrist bands to those persons who have been screened will also ensure the healthcare officials do not repeat the process for those individuals traversing the route often within the day – such as mini bus operators and taxi drivers.

It was highlighted that the Regional Health Services will continue the initiative for as long as is necessary. Screenings are also being conducted at New Amsterdam Hospital and the Mibicuri District Hospital.

Noting the rise in confirmed cases in the country, Stephen appealed to residents to stay at home and practice the guidelines outlined by the Public Health Ministry and the WHO.

Following the announcement, several Berbicians took to social media to express satisfaction with the decision taken by the regional health authorities.

 

Recent News

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Apr 24, 2020

Author Details Editorial Editor email editors@dpi.gov.gy -Other residents urged to come forward DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020 Region Ten has recorded its third case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong disclosed that since the first two cases were...
Read More
Screening for persons entering Region 6

Screening for persons entering Region 6

Apr 24, 2020

Minister of Natural Resources participates in Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas (CAMMA) Special Meeting.

Minister of Natural Resources participates in...

Apr 24, 2020

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Apr 24, 2020

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

Apr 24, 2020

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute insulin, test strips for diabetics

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute...

Apr 24, 2020

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Apr 24, 2020

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

Apr 24, 2020

WHO launches global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 tools

WHO launches global initiative to ensure...

Apr 24, 2020

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist sanitisation exercise

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist...

Apr 24, 2020

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to vulnerable persons

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to...

Apr 23, 2020

‘Some commissioners stalling recount preparation process’ – Vincent Alexander

‘Some commissioners stalling recount...

Apr 23, 2020

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top priority – PM Nagamootoo

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top...

Apr 23, 2020

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 4,762,395 hits

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.