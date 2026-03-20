Seaboard Engages Gira Food to Assess Viability of Developing a Pork Industry in Guyana

Building on its continued commitment to supporting agricultural development and food security in Guyana, Seaboard has engaged leading international strategic consultancy firm Gira Food to conduct a comprehensive assessment on the feasibility of establishing a sustainable pork industry within the country.

This initiative aligns closely with the vision of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to diversify Guyana’s economy and reduce the reliance of CARICOM member states on imported food by strengthening regional production capacity.

Gira Food, a globally recognized consultancy specializing in the food and agriculture sectors, has been on the ground in Guyana this week undertaking a series of consultations and site visits. The engagement forms part of a broader initiative to evaluate opportunities for local production, value-added processing, and long-term industry development.

During their visit, the Gira Food team met with key government officials, including Honourable Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Honourable Minister of Government Efficiency Zulfikar Ally, as well as representatives from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA). In addition, discussions were held with a wide cross-section of industry stakeholders, including members of the Swine Association, local farmers, processors, retailers, butchers, and restaurant operators.

These consultations are aimed at gaining a comprehensive understanding of the current agricultural landscape, market demand, infrastructure capacity, and potential challenges and opportunities associated with developing a domestic pork industry.

Seaboard, through its U.S.-based operations including Prairie Fresh, Daily’s Premium Meats, Seaboard Farms, and St. Joe Pork, is one of the largest pork producers and processors in the United States, bringing decades of expertise in integrated pork production, processing, and distribution.

“This initiative represents an important step in exploring how Guyana can strengthen its agricultural sector, enhance food security, and create new economic opportunities,” said Mr Jack Bresky, President Seaboard Overseas Trading Group. “By partnering with Gira Food, we are ensuring that any future investment decisions are grounded in robust data, global best practices, and meaningful engagement with local stakeholders.”

Should the assessment confirm the viability of establishing a pork industry, Seaboard indicated that such a development could drive additional investment beyond its previously announced GYD $10 billion upgrade of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) facility, which was announced in October 2025. This would further support the expansion of Guyana’s agro-industrial capacity and value-added production.

The findings from Gira Food’s assessment will inform the next phase of discussions and potential investment considerations. Seaboard emphasized that collaboration with government, industry bodies, and local producers will remain central to any future development plans.

Further updates will be provided as the assessment progresses.

About Seaboard

Seaboard is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company with vertically integrated operations in pork production and processing. Through its brands Prairie Fresh, Daily’s Premium Meats, Seaboard Farms, and St. Joe Pork, the company is a leading supplier of high-quality pork products in domestic and international markets.

Media Contact:

Scott Mitchell

Managing Director Seaboard Guyana / NAMILCO

scott.mitchell@namilcoflour.com

+592 758 7934