Search and rescue operation launched for missing Bell 412 Helicopter

The Guyana Defence Force, in collaboration with private sector aircraft operators, has initiated a Search and Rescue operation to locate a missing GDF Bell 412 Helicopter (8R-AYA).

The helicopter departed Base Camp Ayanganna at 09:23 hours today for Arau, carrying three (3) crew members and four (4) passengers.

The aircraft transmitted an Emergency Locator Transmitter signal at 11:20 hours, from coordinates approximately 30 miles east of Arau on our western borders.

The ongoing search and rescue operation is impacted by adverse weather conditions in the area.

Further information will be provided as soon as they are made available.

