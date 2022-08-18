Sebai Primary School Students Receive Tablets to Aid Virtual Learning

-Laptop, printer & other supplies donated by First Lady

Twenty-two Grade Six students of the Sebai Primary School in the Matarkai sub-district of Barima-Waini (Region One) each received an electronic tablet to boost their virtual learning capacity.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal delivering remarks

The tablets were presented by the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal to the students during a meeting at the school on Thursday. In attendance were also the Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Shem Cuffy; Chairman of the Matarkai Neighborhood Democratic Council, Mr. Orlando Thorne; Headmistress of Sebai Primary School, Ms. Karen Benjamin and other local representatives.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal (2nd from right) hands over a tablet to a student in the presence of regional representatives



The presentation of the items is in keeping with a commitment made by the Minister during a previous visit. With the growing use of technology and distance learning in the education sector since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister stated that such devices are important for the success of students.



Some of the supplies handed over to the Primary School

The devices were acquired through collaborations with Mr. Romesh Kissoon of R. Kissoon Contracting Services.

Students and parents_guardians at the handing over ceremony

In addition to the tablets the school also benefited from a new printer with a scanner and copier, a laptop, ink and paper supplies through the Office of the the First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali.



Students and teachers of the school were urged to make the best use of and to care the equipment.

Some of the parents_guardians and students present at the handing over ceremony

Minister Croal emphasised that under the President Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration, hinterland students will be afforded the same opportunities as those residing on the coastland. In this regard, a number of government initiatives that have advanced Sebai’s education delivery over the past two years were highlighted, including the commissioning of a new nursery school, upgrades to the primary school and the $30,000 ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant.

