Second gas pipeline to land in Region 6, boosting industrial growth – Min Singh

The country’s second gas pipeline will land at the mouth of the Berbice River in Region 6, a move set to trigger a new wave of industrial activity.

Speaking on a televised interview on the National Communications Network (NCN), Berbice, February 26, 2026, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Kumar Singh, underscored that Region Six is positioned for major transformation over the next five years, with energy-led development expected to unlock new industries and large-scale investment.

Minister Singh emphasised the transformative impact.

“Imagine that the gas pipeline will be landing at the mouth of the Barbies River… that will deliver enough gas for us to build another gas-to-energy project once the power demand is there,” he said.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh

The project is expected to support bauxite processing, agro-processing, fertiliser production, and data centres, creating significant employment opportunities for the surrounding communities.

Budget 2026, themed ‘Putting People First,’ also prioritises transport and infrastructure upgrades to support this growth.

Key initiatives include the construction of a new bridge across the Berbice River, upgrades to the Corentyne corridor from Palmeira to Moleson Creek, enhanced farm-to-market roads, and the potential development of the Corentyne River Bridge with Suriname.