Senior police officers’ quarters completed, Providence, Ruimveldt police stations nearing completion

The senior police officers’ living quarters project undertaken last year by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been completed. Works on the Eve-Leary establishment commenced on May 28, 2021 and cost $45 million.

Completed senior officers living quarters located at Young Street, Eve-Leary.

Last year, several police stations were earmarked for rehabilitation to provide a favourable environment for officers to effectively serve and protect citizens.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas recently conducted site visits at the Providence and Ruimveldt Police Stations to get a first- hand view of the ongoing projects.

Police station at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

During the visit, it was discovered that rehabilitation works on the Providence Police Station were 80 per cent completed. The ministry expended some $65 million to fully rehabilitate the station. Works are projected to be completed in April, following an extension of the deadline earlier in the year. Some of the remaining works include painting, installing of electrical and plumbing systems and CCTV cameras.

on-going works at the Ruimveldt police Station.

Additionally, the Ruimveldt Police Station, which is also undergoing reconstruction works, is currently at 60 per cent completion. The old building was demolished, and the erection of the new building saw some $58 million being expended. An extension was also granted to the completion deadline, however, works to the ceiling, tiling, plumbing, electrical installation, painting, external concreting and the waiting area are still to be completed.

Both police stations, as it relates to design and layout, mirror the Parfaite Harmonie Station which includes a domestic violence waiting area, interview room, a children-friendly area and an ID parade room.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation works on the special constabulary headquarters, Baramita, Charity, Rose Hall, Tuschen, Dem Amstel police stations and the Brickdam barracks are on-going.