‘Serious consequences’ for illegal dumping on road shoulders – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill warned that persons who dump waste along road shoulders will face tough penalties.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during a site inspection

The minister issued the warning last Friday during a site inspection along the Ogle highway, where he said the practice poses risks to public safety and the environment.

“Anybody who is caught dumping there will face serious consequences. Dumping of dirt, builders’ waste or garbage is not allowed on the road shoulders, [especially on] any main access road or highway,” he stressed.

The minister said waste must be taken to designated landfill sites or to approved areas such as schools or community grounds where dirt is needed for landfilling.

He made it clear that the authorities will remove the waste currently being dumped along the Ogle Highway, but stressed that enforcement will be stricter going forward.

Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill facility

Meanwhile, the government is exploring lands across Guyana to develop sanitary landfill sites as part of a broader effort to address long-standing issues with waste disposal.

Minister Edghill said that waste management and caring for the environment are top priorities for the government to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable environment for citizens.

He added that new infrastructure will be required to support the initiative, including roads and facilities capable of accommodating heavy-duty garbage trucks, which will need to be built or upgraded nationwide.