Seventh Prime Minister T20 Cup launched

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday officially launched the 2023 Prime Minister T20 Cup softball tournament scheduled for September 29 to October 1.

This is the seventh edition of the tournament.

Prime Minister Phillips during remarks at the launch held at the Muslim Youth Organisation’s ground, gave his commitment of continued support to the tournament.

Prime Minister Phillips addresses the gathering at the launch of the softball tournament

He noted that softball cricket is part of the Guyanese culture.

“This is truly a Guyanese tournament that we are making international…Guyanese, cricket is our number one sport, but softball cricket… it’s like culture, show me a Guyanese who doesn’t know to play softball cricket,” the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and members of the Prime Minister T20 Cup softball League

In the various categories, the Legends Over 50 Winner will receive $1 million, the All-Star Winner and Masters Over 40 Winner will receive $600,000 each, while the winner of the female category will receive $300,000.

So far, there are more than 40 listed sponsors.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips interacts with sponsors of the competition

“This Prime Minister T20 Cup is really about ensuring everybody can be part of this tournament, age is not a barrier because we have different categories, we got the over 50, over 40, open for all ages so everybody can play,” PM Phillips said.

Public Relations Manager of the league, John Ramsingh noted that the tournament started in 2017 with just two categories, but has grown since then.

The cup is now recognised internationally and persons look forward to it, as they get the opportunity to participate.

“We started to give players an organised opportunity of playing softball cricket, we wanted players not to go to venues where you can put your ankles at risk, we want players to give sponsors an opportunity to endorse them, by wearing proper attire and giving themselves an opportunity to stand out in a sport that they, pretty much grow up playing, because it is the people’s game, and it is Guyana’s game to the world if you know the history of soft ball cricket,” Ramsingh stated.

Teams will be required to pay $60,000 for registration, however, $20, 000 will be refunded after their participation.

Registration forms can be uplifted at Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

