Several Matarkai communities receive vehicles to promote economic development, boost transportation

Residents from Arakaka and Citrus Grove in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One, received a minibus worth $4.2 million and $4.5 million respectively, promoting economic growth and improving access to transportation and other crucial services.

During a recent outreach to Barima-Waini, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, presented the vehicles to the communities.

Vice Chairman of the Arakaka’s Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Linden Greene extended gratitude to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for the provision of the new bus.

The community of Citrus Grove received a tractor and trailer Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over tractor key to residents One of the vehicles and ATV that were handed over in Region One Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over wheelchairs to several beneficiaries. Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer, Sewchand are also in the photo Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal hands over wheelchairs to several beneficiaries. Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer, Sewchand are also in the photo

“We are grateful for this bus for this community. It will bring relief to the residents, the schoolchildren, and more so, the council of the community,” the vice chairman said.

Arakaka’s minibus will be managed by its Community Development Council (CDC) to support residents when they have to travel to Matthew’s Ridge for emergency or other medical purposes.

The other bus that the community has is being managed in the Four Miles community by a small committee to transport students to and from primary school.

Arakaka residents were encouraged to set up a management committee to ensure proper maintenance of the minibus.

The minibus at Citrus Grove will be used to transport children attending the Port Kaituma Nursery, Primary, and Secondary Schools, providing great relief to many parents.

Additionally, Citrus Grove was provided with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to improve accessibility in the community.

Chairperson of the Citrus Grove CDC, Anita Clementson said that community members are happy for the support they have received.

Meanwhile, a tractor and trailer worth $5.8 million were also handed over to the Matarkai Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC).

The machinery will be used for garbage collection at Matthew’s Ridge and other communities within the Matarkai sub-district.

During brief remarks, Minister Croal emphasised, “As a government, we have been placing heavy emphasis on the development of Matthew’s Ridge. A lot of work has been going into infrastructure.”

To this end, several concrete roads are being constructed and upgraded in Matthew’s Ridge. The community will also benefit from the construction of a new secondary school.

A skill training building is also being built there to provide technical programmes to residents.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

