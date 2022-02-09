Several Region One communities to get first time electricity

Hundreds of residents of Wauna, Tobago, Parakese and Yarakita, Region One, are set to receive electricity for the first time this year, as the sum of $85 million has been approved for the provision for electricity distribution networks in Mabaruma.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, made the announcement during the budget estimates on Wednesday.

He explained that the sums cater for the expansion of the existing electricity distribution network at Mabaruma in order to provide electricity to those communities.

“For the first time the village of Parakese will have electricity with their own generator set and, for the first time for some residents in Yarakita, they will also have up to 2,000 feet of additional network that will be constructed with an additional generator set,” Minister Dharamlall explained.

This new expansion, he noted will complement a new generator set which was procured to improve electricity supply services to the residents within Mabaruma.

The initiative, he noted, is a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to ensure equitable services are provided to hinterland residents.