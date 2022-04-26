Several regional heads already set for Agri-Investment Forum and Expo

Interest in the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo is heightening with several regional heads already signalling their interest in attending the highly anticipated event to be hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) from May 19 to 21.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure during the recent launch of the International Building Expo 2022, at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The Head of State said the forum will see tremendous participation from a number of stakeholders, regionally and internationally. There will also be participation of key stakeholders travelling from as far as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Some 20 global entities, 33 regional, 53 local companies, and at least four global institutions are also on board to date.

The President said hosting events of this nature is pivotal, if Guyana wants to see a steady growth in its non-oil and gas industry. It will attract tourists who will come to enjoy the nation’s booming economic transformation.

“Building out the country to be a country that has a corporate and financial sector, an investment type of arrangement that brings steady traffic through the country and the trickle-down effects is enormous for the restaurants and the small business people,” the President noted.

Apart from the agriculture forum, Guyana will witness the return of the international building expo from July 22 to 24, 2022, which the President stated, will be used as a way to narrate Guyana’s future development.

Additionally, Guyana will be hosting the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and finals for the next three years, starting this year. Guy Expo is also expected to be held this December.

President Ali said because of the government’s aggressive approach, Guyana is now receiving proposals from the best in cargo terminals, not only to operate here, but to build the business community, thus attracting more traffic.

The president said “narrow thinking” can impede visionary approach and his administration does not limit its vision, since the aim is to elevate the lives of citizens in all aspects.

The PPP/C Government has embarked on a number of major infrastructural works that will see billions of dollars going towards enriching the lives of Guyanese.

The president stated that the administration’s heavy investment would never be for show, but is relevant for the country’s development.

“Someone asked me why we don’t build some fly overs. I say our population and where we are heading does not require these types of infrastructure at this time. We must build what is relevant for the development of our country. If we go down that road it will destroy the future of our country,” Dr. Ali underscored.

The recently commissioned $2.6 billion Mandela Avenue to Eccles highway has reduced the travel burden of hundreds of commuters normally stuck for hours in the East Bank traffic. The thoroughfare will also be expanded this year.

Government is also looking to construct a new 3.5 miles long four-lane highway from Crane, on the West Coast of Demerara, to Schoonord, on the West Bank.

Plans are in the pipeline to upgrade the Rose Hall Canje aerodrome, transforming it into a municipal airport, similar to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, on the East Coast of Demerara.

“If you are from Berbice, and you land at Timehri International Airport you now have the ability, with a proper municipal airport there, to move from Timehri to Berbice in 25 minutes with a caravan, you have the ability to move from Berbice to Timehri in 25 minutes going out of the country,’ the President pointed out.

The President said the one business offshoot alone creates a hub in the region for food production, opening up some 25, 000 acres of new land for agriculture production.

Importantly, the approach will significantly cut hours of travelling to the airport using the normal route.