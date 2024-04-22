Several West Ruimveldt roads to be rehabilitated

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) is set to rehabilitate several critical internal roads within West Ruimveldt to enhance the community’s landscape and accessibility.

The initiative aims to address concerns raised by residents regarding the deplorable state of the thoroughfares.

landscape mapping of West Ruimveldt Internal Road

A recent evaluation revealed significant defects in the asphaltic surfaces of most community roads, including ravelling caused by ageing asphalt.

In some sections, the ravelling has extended into the base, worsening the surface.

The recommended scope of work to address these issues includes light scarification of the existing surface, placement, and compaction of crushed aggregates as necessary, and installation of 2-inch-thick asphaltic concrete.

The series of works involves the cleaning and levelling of road shoulders at road number one, which spans 72 metres in length with a width of 4.5 metres.

Internal road number three is 88 metres long and 3.5 meters wide and will focus on patching potholes, a persistent nuisance for residents.

Internal road number five, extending over 104 metres with a width of 4 metres, will require a comprehensive full overlay to rectify existing deficiencies.

Internal road number eight, stretching across 115 metres with a width of 3.3 metres, will prioritise pothole patching to ensure smoother and safer passage.

Similarly, internal road number nine, covering a distance of 116 metres with a width of 3.3 metres, will focus on patching potholes to enhance road integrity, while internal road number eleven, encompassing 116 metres in length and 3.8 metres in width, will undergo a comprehensive full overlay.

Internal road number twelve, with a length of 126 metres and a width of 3.3 metres, is also slated for a full overlay.

These internal roads serve as vital thoroughfares linking numerous schools, businesses, and public offices, frequented by thousands of residents and road users.

The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructural development and community enhancement, aimed at improving the livelihoods of all Guyanese.

