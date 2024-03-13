Shamar Joseph named an official Tourism Ambassador by the Guyana Tourism Authority

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly announces that Shamar Joseph, the renowned Guyanese and West Indies fast bowler, has been named its official Tourism Ambassador. This partnership comes on the heels of Joseph’s recent heroics in Australia vs. West Indies test match, where he captured a record-breaking seven (7) wickets for 68 runs, securing a phenomenal win for the West Indies.

Hailing from Baracara, Berbice, Joseph embodies an unwavering sense of determination, both on and off the field. The GTA recognises his exceptional talent and believes he is on a path to achieving remarkable success in the cricketing world.

Shamar Joseph

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Shamar Joseph as our Tourism Ambassador. He is about to embark on a journey to discover and showcase the best that Guyana has to offer,” said Kamrul Baksh, Director of Guyana Tourism Authority. He further emphasised that “Shamar’s dedication, resilience, and passion for his home country perfectly align with the values we strive to promote for Guyana. More importantly, as we continue to promote sports tourism, this is the perfect opportunity for us to amplify our efforts.”

The GTA and Joseph will collaborate on exciting projects, focusing on initiatives leading up to the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 cricket matches scheduled in Guyana. This partnership promises a variety of promotional activities, including awareness sessions with young students, promotional sweepstakes, and familiarisation trips to some of Guyana’s most breathtaking natural attractions. The GTA is confident that this collaboration will significantly elevate Guyana’s tourism profile.

Shamar Joseph

For more information on this initiative, contact Nickoli Primo, Senior Officer of Marketing, at 219-0093-4 or email nickoli@guyanatourism.com .

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

