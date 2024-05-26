Sheraton Hotel in Qatar lit with colors of the Golden Arrow Head

On Sunday 26th May, the Sheraton Hotel in Doha was lit with the colors of the Golden Arrow Head, as the Embassy of Guyana in the State of Qatar hosted its first Independence Day reception.

In attendance were the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Ibrahim Bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Director of MOFA Protocol Department, HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo, along with other Qatari nationals, members of the business community, the diplomatic corps and the Guyanese Diaspora.

Ambassador Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, Guyana ambassador to Qatar

The programme included a main address from HE Ambassador Safraaz Shadood, who paid tribute to Guyana’s journey to Independence and outlined the socio-economic initiatives of HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. This was followed by a cultural presentation made by Ms Julia Theresa Kanhai and a Cake Cutting Ceremony with the dignitaries.

Guests also enjoyed an exhibition hosted by the Guyanese community in Qatar, and were treated to Guyanese cuisine, including the National Dish known as ‘Pepperpot’. Mr Chris Persaud, Director of UMAMI, gifted samples of the native-made Caseereep sauce while Diaposra Chef, Ms Salmah Hack, shared her customized recipe.

There was also a live performance by famous calligrapher, Mr Abdul Kareem, who gifted multiple pieces of his work to the Qatari Government, Guyanese Government and other guests to honor the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The staff at the Embassy of Guyana in Qatar extends their gratitude to all who contributed to this memorable event, and wish the Guyanese people a happy Independence Day.

