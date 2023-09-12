Shulinab to benefit from additional health facilities, services in 2024

Residents of Shulinab and its satellite villages will benefit from additional healthcare services, as Region Nine’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) plans to propose several health projects in its 2024 budget.

During Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony’s recent visit to Shulinab, South Central Rupununi, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Cerdel Mcwatt outlined some of the plans in the pipeline for 2024.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Cerdel McWatt

With accessibility being difficult during the rainy season to the South-Central admin village – Sand Creek, Shulinab’s health centre will be upgraded to offer additional health services that can benefit the communities.

The RHO said he wants to ensure services including rehabilitation, audiology, and occupational health therapy are offered right at Shulinab.

“We need to have an inpatient facility whereby we can handle not just temporary holding for patients, but patients who need prolonged care, those can be done, an accident and emergency unit,” Dr Mcwatt highlighted.

This, he explained, will eliminate the need for patients to travel to Sand Creek and Lethem. Additionally, Dr Mcwatt informed that the region has proposed for a cottage hospital to be established in Shulinab, therefore bringing more health services to residents of the South Central Rupununi.

Shulinab’s health centre is expected to undergo major upgrades

To complement this new development, staff quarters will be catered for in the national 2024 budget for Region Nine. A doctor’s quarter has already been commissioned in the community.

“We would have decided to not only have a doctor’s quarter but have a staff complex at Shulinab and that is catered for in the 2024 estimates. We’re looking to have something like seven-quarters facilities, so that you can not only house a doctor but I am advised that we have at least two of the Pharmacy Assistants from Shulinab and we have Nurising Assistants,” said the Regional Health Officer.

It is important to note, that the Shulinab Health Centre underwent upgrades over the last two years, including advancing from a health post to a health centre.

