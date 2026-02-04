Shuman slams Opposition’s record on Amerindian development

Member of Parliament (MP) Lennox Shuman levelled criticism at the Opposition for what he described as “interesting and very distasteful” criticism of government programmes aimed at uplifting Amerindian communities.

Speaking during an interview, the MP said the opposition’s comments were particularly troubling given the APNU+AFC Administration’s role in failing to deliver meaningful support for Indigenous peoples.

Member of Parliament Lennox Shuman speaking in an interview on Budget 2026

Shuman stated that the criticism of current programmes ignores both the historical record and the current realities on the ground in these hinterland communities.

The PPP/C MP also rejected claims of wasteful spending in Amerindian areas, pointing to investments in education, aviation, roads and other critical infrastructure as part of a broader strategy for inclusive development.

He said investing in secondary schools and basic services in Indigenous communities should not be viewed as unnecessary expenditure.

“We are building on a foundation that was laid in the last five years, and we are going to continue to build for the next five years so that all of those roads, all the infrastructure will be dealt with,” he said.

Students of Kato Secondary School in Region Eight

According to Shuman, infrastructure development in hinterland regions presents unique challenges, including labour shortages that drive up costs due to the need for air and river transport.

However, he maintained that these realities do not diminish the value of such investments, emphasising that the government continues to prioritise Indigenous inclusion.

“The People’s Progressive Party Civic continues to see value, real value, in investing in those communities,” he said.

The MP added that these efforts are designed to ensure Amerindian communities are fully integrated into Guyana’s economic development.