Significant gov’t interventions initiated for residents of Coomaka, surrounding communities

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled significant interventions for the residents of Coomaka village and its surrounding communities in Region 10 during an outreach accompanied by several cabinet members on Saturday.

Addressing the challenges faced in the region, President Ali committed to prompt resolutions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

To address water supply issues, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will commence drilling a deep water well before the end of this year. Immediate measures will also be taken to provide 100 black tanks to ensure adequate water storage capacity during the current prolonged dry season.

“We are not going to wait on the completion of that well. We know that we have vulnerable people in the four communities. So, immediately we are going to make 100 black tanks available for those people within the communities to have adequate water storage capacity,” revealed the head of state.

President Ali also acknowledged the issue of land in the area and pledged swift action.

He disclosed, “Only Thursday at cabinet we transferred to Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) from National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), lands that will be regularised under the CHPA so that you can get your title.”

Additionally, the resolution of 45 outstanding land issues in Coomaka is targeted within the next four weeks, with the transfer to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for regularisation, granting residents their land titles by the first quarter of 2024.

Recognising the importance of agriculture, the President announced the allocation of land for sustainable agriculture development, incorporating modern techniques such as hydroponics, shade houses, and high-valued crops.

“So, the Ministry of Agriculture is going to work with you on the development of 20 acres of land.”

Emphasising inclusivity, he stated, “At least 35 per cent of this project must be owned by women and young people.

Further interventions include a Ministry of Health programme offering free eye testing and distribution of free spectacles to elders and children, the connection of telemedicine to healthcare facilities, and the provision of an ambulance to Coomaka within the next month.

Rehabilitation of both developed and undeveloped roads is also on the agenda.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

