Silica City to be built in Kuru Kururu

-185 acres being cleared for Innovation Village, Young Professional homes

The construction of Silica City in Kuru- Kururu on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will commence soon. This was disclosed by Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues following a visit to the location on Wednesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and a technical team discuss the plans for Silica City

Construction works will see phase one of the city being developed on a 3,000- acre plot of land.

“We are starting to do the land clearing for the first 185 acres, which will feature the Innovation Village and the first 400 Young Professional homes,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Meanwhile, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has already begun shortlisting persons to have them pre-qualified for the Young Professional houses to be built there.

An aerial view of the land earmarked for the construction of Silica City

While some persons are residing on the lands or have farms there, through legal leases from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the process of relocation is currently being addressed.

“We will have some people that have to be relocated, but of course we will engage them and ensure that they are properly compensated so we can clear this first phase area for Silica City,” Minister Rodrigues noted.

The new city is the brainchild of President Dr Irfaan Ali when he was the Housing and Water Minister.

It will be the first modern smart city. The idea was based on the need for Guyana to have an urban centre that is complementary to the existing capital city of Georgetown.

The new city aims to tackle the issue of non-coastal urban settlement development and the challenges of climate change and sea-level rise. It will be a vibrant, sustainable, resilient, and modern city, in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

