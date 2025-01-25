Single mother from Enterprise receives new home from MoM

Amena Elliott, a 27-year-old single mother of two from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, received the keys to her new house on Saturday, providing her family with a spacious and safe environment.

The new home was built under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The home that was handed over to Amena Elliott

Reflecting on her hardships over the years, Elliott recalled the difficulties of being a single mother and the constant search to provide a decent home for her sons.

She said, “At one point in time, I moved seven times in one year just to find somewhere that is comfortable and affordable. So, it was very hard. Nobody wants to be a single mother and have to fight for two children [and] everything on your own. But you know, I’m here, and I’m very thankful.”

Recipient, Amena Elliott

She was thrilled and taken aback when she was informed that she had been selected for a new home.

“When I applied and requested for some assistance from the Men on Mission, I didn’t expect them to reach out so quickly,” an excited Elliot highlighted.

Overcome with emotion and gratitude, Elliott said that the new home has not only significantly improved their lives but has provided financial relief since she doesn’t have to pay rent.

“It means a lot because of the economic crisis we are facing. [I] do work, but the salary is not [enough]. So, having a house from men on mission, it’s very nice and comfortable. I’m very thankful for it. It’s exciting. I don’t have to pay rent. I don’t have to repay loans in any form. This is mine and I can provide a home for my boys. They were 100 per cent excited…I spent Christmas in my new home with my boys. I was able to give them a reasonable Christmas,” she added.

Elliott thanked the government and the Men on Mission for constructing the house for her family, marking a new beginning for them.

Minister Anthony poses with Amena Elliott and her relatives

Additionally, the young mother spoke about her dreams for her kids, ensuring they have a good education and a positive environment so they can have a prosperous future.

Elliott, who is a student at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), is currently teaching at the Early Childhood Centre of Excellence at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony highlighted that this undertaking forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to provide the necessary interventions to the vulnerable population.

“This is something that he [President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali] pays a lot of attention to because he would like ordinary people to benefit from whatever the government is doing. One of the challenges that people would sometimes raise with us is the challenge of not having their own home. Sometimes, people have to rent and it’s a challenge…Being a homeowner would make a significant difference,” Minister Anthony said.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

The health minister also referred to the ongoing developments in education, housing, road infrastructure, and health among others.

Minister Anthony also encouraged Amena Elliott to become a role model in her community by assisting and inspiring those who are experiencing similar hardships as she did.

Minister Anthony interacts with Amena Elliott and one of her sons

Over the years, the Men on Mission has made significant progress in its work programme by providing various support to youths, men and the vulnerable which has improved their lives. Member of Parliament Suresh Singh, Committee Members from MoM, Colonel Bhageshwar Murli, Roger Rogers, and Dr Daniel Josh Kanhai were also in attendance.

