Sir Ronald Sanders uniquely positioned to lead UG at pivotal moment – Pres Ali

Sir Ronald Sanders has been appointed as the 11th Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG), and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali described him as uniquely qualified to guide the institution during a time when Guyana and the wider world are undergoing significant change.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the ceremony

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Friday at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) on the Turkeyen Campus, the president said that Sir Sanders is no stranger to the region’s development process and brings years of experience in diplomacy, academia, research, and public service.

Dr Ali expressed confidence that Sanders’ global standing and diplomatic network would support the university’s deeper integration into international academic and policy developments.

“I believe that it is extremely important that the alignment of this national outlook and university be pursued in a way in which both the university, the graduates from the university, and the country would benefit,” he emphasised.

While academic qualifications, including degrees and diplomas, remain important, the president argued that the university must adapt to ensure programmes are aligned with national development priorities and international standards.

Underscoring the importance of strengthening the university’s research capacity, President Ali noted that any successful institution must produce research that can withstand scrutiny.

He also highlighted the need to integrate academic programmes with internationally recognised professional certifications to ensure graduates are globally competitive.

For example, he pointed to the alignment of project management degrees with the Project Management Institute (PMI) certification and accountancy degrees with ACCA certification.

The head of state also referenced a recently launched welding and fabrication programme, conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom, where 95 per cent of participants secured employment.

The employment rate was largely due to the international certification attached to the training, the president noted.

This, he underscored, must be the direction that institutions undertake in order for their graduates to gain a competitive edge in the labour market.

“As University of Guyana advances towards its inevitable destiny as a world-class centre of tertiary education, his knowledge, international stature, and tested leadership will be an immeasurable asset,” the president said.

President Ali emphasised that the Office of the Chancellor is not ceremonial but carries historic responsibility.

He cited Section 9.2 of the University of Guyana Act, Chapter 39:02, which establishes the Chancellor as the head and chief officer of the university, and president of its council and guild of graduates. The Chancellor, he said, serves as guardian of the university’s standards and heritage.

President Ali also expressed appreciation to the immediate past chancellor, Professor John Edward Greene, for his service and contributions to the institution.

During the ceremony, Sir Sanders made the required declaration and was then formally installed as the 11th Chancellor of the University of Guyana.

Also attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, and Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, among other officials and dignitaries.