Site for new Orealla secondary school being identified – Min. Singh

The construction site for a new secondary school in the Amerindian community of Orealla, Region Six, is currently being identified as the government pushes to achieve universal secondary education in Guyana.

In 2022, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the area where he committed to constructing a secondary school there.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Over the weekend, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during an engagement with villagers assured that the promise is being fulfilled.

Dr. Singh disclosed that work has already started on identifying a site for the new school. Upon completion, the education facility will accommodate students from the communities of Orealla and Siparuta.

Residents were informed that the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Narindra Persaud has been tasked with ensuring that funding for the project is included in the region’s submission for the 2024 National Budget.

The government remains adamant that all secondary-age children must have access to quality education in their respective communities, rather than having to travel to the coast.

“We don’t believe you have to journey to Georgetown or journey to the coastland to get a good quality secondary education. You must be able to get a good quality secondary education wherever you live in Guyana,” the minister underscored.

With funds from the 2009 Guyana-Norwegian partnership, an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub was constructed and is currently operationalised, allowing residents of Orealla to access the internet.

“We put that hub there for you to use and for your benefit, because we want you to be able to access information and communications technology…[and] to be able to use an educational tool,” Dr Singh emphasised.

He also urged more youths and residents to enroll in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships programme.

Investments have been pumped into improving connectivity in Orealla, as $195 million has been allocated to upgrade the Orealla to Kwakwani road link, Minister Singh disclosed.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

