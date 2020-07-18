“Situation not back to normal” – DCMO cautions

DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 17, 2020

Guyana is about to enter its third phase of reopening which will officially begin July 18 and run until July 31, 2020.

This period will see more outdoor activities; private and public sector employees returning to work on a rotational basis and the curfew commencing two hours later (8pm – 6am); reopening of stores and business places from 8:00am to 5pm; permission for outdoor dining up to 6:00 pm provided the hygiene measures and physical distancing protocols are respected and deliveries will be permitted up to midnight.

The Ministry of Public Health reminded that restrictions on social activities remain in place as well as the social and physical distancing protocols. The Ministry is also cautioning the populace against returning to normal as all the necessary precautions must be practised to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle on Friday appealed to persons to do their part in protecting themselves.

“I know that many of us will want to take full advantage of these new measures, but please do not throw caution to the wind and behave as if the situation is back to normal. Do not forget that COVID-19 is still a highly infectious disease, that there will be asymptomatic persons around us from whom we may become infected.”

She further warned that persons should not take unnecessary risks and leave home without a face mask and fail to observe the physical distancing protocol.