“Situation not back to normal” – DCMO cautions

Latest update July 18th, 2020 12:28 PM
Jul 17, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News
−Warns precautions must still be taken in light of country’s reopening
−Reminds that COVID-19 is highly infectious
DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 17, 2020
Guyana is about to enter its third phase of reopening which will officially begin July 18 and run until July 31, 2020.
This period will see more outdoor activities; private and public sector employees returning to work on a rotational basis and the curfew commencing two hours later (8pm – 6am); reopening of stores and business places from 8:00am to 5pm; permission for outdoor dining up to 6:00 pm provided the hygiene measures and physical distancing protocols are respected and deliveries will be permitted up to midnight.
The Ministry of Public Health reminded that restrictions on social activities remain in place as well as the social and physical distancing protocols. The Ministry is also cautioning the populace against returning to normal as all the necessary precautions must be practised to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle on Friday appealed to persons to do their part in protecting themselves.
“I know that many of us will want to take full advantage of these new measures, but please do not throw caution to the wind and behave as if the situation is back to normal. Do not forget that COVID-19 is still a highly infectious disease, that there will be asymptomatic persons around us from whom we may become infected.”
She further warned that persons should not take unnecessary risks and leave home without a face mask and fail to observe the physical distancing protocol.
Jul 18, 2020Author Details Synieka Thorne Author email synieka.thorne@dpi.gov.gy DPI, Guyana, Saturday, July 18, 2020 Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC on Friday, told the High Court that the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) must declare Leader...
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Jul 17, 2020
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.