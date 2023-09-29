Six bridges completed on Kurupukari to Lethem stretch

As the construction of the 32 bridges from Kurupukari to Lethem continues to move apace, six bridges have already been completed, the Ministry of Public Works announced on Friday.

The completed bridges include those along the Small Mausiparu, Holder’s, Maipa, and Edward’s waterways. This lot was awarded to International Imports and Supplies.

The other contractors are Vals Construction, KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc, Rim Construction, JR Ranch, and Theodore Faria General Contracting Service.

Formerly wooden structures, the bridges were constructed to American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards, to ensure longevity and stability.

One of the completed bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem route

These bridges represent the government’s drive to build out a massive road network, establishing a smooth corridor of connectivity.

It is President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to improve hinterland connectivity and ensure that infrastructural development is expanded to every region in the country.

The contracts for the ongoing works were signed in April 2022 between the Ministry of Public Works and six contractors to the tune of $3.19 billion.

This stretch of works complements the wider project to construct/rehabilitate some 45 bridges along the Linden-Lethem stretch.

The upgrades are being done in two phases, the first phase being the 32 bridges from Kurupukari to Lethem corridor, while the other phase includes 13 bridges, from Mabura to Kurupukari.

The contracts for the 13 bridges from Mabura to Kurupukari were signed in December 2022, and these bridges are also set to be converted into concrete structures.

The bridges are being rehabilitated in several areas along the Linden to Lethem trail, including Surama, Iwokrama, Annai, and Yakarinta.

Additionally, the government is in discussions to construct a 700-metre bridge across the Essequibo River at Kurupukari to allow for 24-hour travel. Currently, persons travelling along the Linden-Lethem trail are transported across the Essequibo River by a pontoon service. The construction of this bridge would promote greater ease and efficiency in travelling across the river.

