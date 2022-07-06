Small business training for Buxtonians

The East Coast Demerara village of Buxton will soon become a hive of activity, when the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and the Ministry of Health begin a small business training in the community.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said the training will be conducted at the Tipperary Hall, a premier cultural location in the village.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Residents called for the training on Monday, during a ministerial outreach to the village.

The training will provide persons with guidance on how to prepare business proposals, and the steps to be taken, as well as avenues available for financing.

“We bring in GRA, NIS officials, we bring in the Deeds and Commercial Registry because they are the ones responsible for registering your business, and all of that we will help facilitate and hold your hands and make sure that you get it. So, you don’t have to worry about getting all of that done, we will come and help you with that,” the minister promised.

“In another two weeks, Minister (of Health Dr. Frank) Anthony will bring in that workshop for us to start developing these small businesses, identifying them and helping you on with the process,” Minister Walrond further explained.

She said while intake of applications at the Small Business Bureau (SBB) is closed, the workshop will give residents a head-start for when it reopens.

Government, since taking office has invested heavily in the start-up and expansion of small businesses countrywide with over $950 million in budgetary allocation made from 2020 to 2022.

Additionally, workshops were undertaken countrywide in various communities. The training focused on developing business plans and ideas, the application process and marketing.

The development of small businesses falls in line with government’s manifesto promise of creating 50,000 jobs.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

