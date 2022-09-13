Societal issues are best tackled through partnerships – Min Sukhai

– as five Mainstay/Whyaka families receive homes from FFTP

Five families including two Community Service Officers (CSO) received keys to their new homes, as Amerindian Heritage month celebrations continued at Mainstay/Whyaka village, in the Essequibo County, at the weekend.

The five homes were constructed by Food for the Poor (Guyana) Inc (FFTP).

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai along with Toshao, Yvonne Fredericks-Pearson and Chief Executive Officer of Food for the Poor Inc, Kent Vincent

Speaking with DPI, one of the beneficiaries, father of five, Julian Anthony Thornhill expressed his elation.

“I am really happy being an owner for a home right now… the home that I am living in is not too well, so getting a new home really feels good,” the cash crop farmer said.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, who was at the handing over ceremony, said some societal issues are best tackled through partnership.

To this end, she contended that the PPP/C Government will support Non-Governmental Organisations as development partners.

This move, she noted, forms part of the government’s manifesto promise, to work with stakeholders across Guyana to drive the nation’s development.

“We must say from the level of the government, that we remain committed in supporting the institutions that are complimenting the work when it comes to addressing the needs… meeting and finding solutions for vulnerable groups…” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of FFTP, Kent Vincent concurred with the sentiments expressed by the minister.

“It is always a special time when we can gather together to hand over homes. It is a human right for everyone to own a home… and we have improved upon the houses we have built over the years, and we will continue to do so even though cost is rising at the moment,” he noted.

FFTP is the largest NGO in Guyana, committed to helping alleviate poverty and improve lives by providing relief, rehabilitation, and sustainable development to all Guyanese.

Also present at the handing over ceremony was village Toshao, Yvonne Fredericks-Pearson.

