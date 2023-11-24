Sod turned for $4.9 million USD University of Guyana College of Medical Sciences building

On Friday, the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand along with the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony turned the sod for the construction of a new building for the University of Guyana’s College of Medical Sciences.

The project which is being funded by the World Bank costs $4.9 million US and is being constructed by Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Ltd. The building is expected to be completed in 15 months.

Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

The modern facility will be equipped with a lecture theatre which will accommodate 200 students and several laboratories such a skills laboratory, an anatomy laboratory, biochemistry laboratory, histopathology laboratory, hematology laboratory and research laboratory.

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that this is part of the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the education sector. She noted that not only will medical students be accommodated more comfortably, but with the expansion of the college, more eligible students who are interested in pursuing a medical degree will be able to join the programme.

Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

She said that this will provide an opportunity to enhance services within hinterland communities as it will allow more doctors to be trained each year.

Simialry, Minister of Health Dr. Anthony stated that the project is a welcomed one as the Ministry of Health works towards transforming Guyana’s health sector. He added that with the admission of more students into the College of Medical Sciences, there will be more medically trained persons entering the healthcare system.

Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin

University of Guyana’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin noted that the project underwent a lengthy design process. She further expressed gratitude for the commencement of the project.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

