Sod turned for the construction of $388M Magistrates’ Court at Friendship, East Bank Demerara

The Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Chancellor of Judicary (ag) Yonette Cummings, OR, CCH, and Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday turned the sod for the construction of a new Magistrates’ Court at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

The $388,873,985 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Romano Builders Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender. The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence. The project is expected to be completed by October, 2024. Present at the sod-turning were staff of the Supreme Court and the Contractor Mr. Joey Monjal among others.

In her remarks, Magistrate Latchman thanked the Hon. Attorney General for the “groundbreaking initiative” and extended gratitude to the Government of Guyana, noting that the court will serve citizens on the East Bank of Demerara and assist with the expansion of Guyana’s jurisprudence.

