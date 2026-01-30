Soesdyke junction to become centralised commercial, industrial hub

The government has unveiled plans to regularise and redevelop the Soesdyke Junction along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, creating a centralised economic hub while ensuring that existing vendors are not displaced.

This announcement was made by Minister of Housing Collin Croal at the launch of the Hyde Park Homestead Project on Thursday.

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, during the launch of the Hyde Park Homestead Project

Minister Croal stated the initiative responds to congestion and unregulated vending at the junction, particularly on weekends.

He said it will see vendors relocated into a consolidated, organised area where they can continue operating in a safer and more structured environment.

The development is intended to support commerce, improve traffic flow and enhance services for commuters and visitors travelling the corridor.

The junction upgrade forms part of a wider government investment of $7.5 billion along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, which includes housing developments, infrastructure works, water supply, and preparatory works for new communities.

Minister Croal explained that the plan is not to remove livelihoods, but to bring order and sustainability to economic activity in the area.

“We are not displacing or removing persons from their business; we are putting them in a consolidated area so they can operate in a more organised and supportive environment,” the minister said.

The Soesdyke Junction development is expected to complement ongoing housing and infrastructure projects along the corridor, supporting planned growth, small business activity and long-term community development.