Soesdyke Junction to Timehri road to be upgraded to four-lane

The government is planning to upgrade the two-lane road from the Linden/Soesdyke Junction to Timehri Police Station into a four-lane carriageway.

This initiative was announced by the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and ministerial engineers inspecting roads along the Soesdyke/ Timehri area, East Bank Demerara

“Friday, we were examining the possibility of expanding from Soesdyke junction to Timehri Police Station into four lanes,” highlighting the potential benefits of enhancing road capacity along this vital route.

The proposed project aims to complement the ongoing US$75.8 million Good Success to Timehri, East Bank Demerara Road project, which is already underway.

This project marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind, employing a design-build contract model.

With substantial funding of US$1227 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this initiative is expected to significantly bolster Guyana’s transportation infrastructure.

During a recent site inspection, Minister Edghill emphasised the strategic planning required for the expansion, including the relocation of utilities to accommodate the widening of the carriageway.

The project will be executed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) under the supervision of Sheladia Associates Incorporated, a reputable American consulting firm renowned for its expertise in infrastructure development.

Spanning a distance of 23 kilometers, the project encompasses the rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and culverts, bolstered by the implementation of modern safety features.These include designated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, concrete drains, LED street lights, thermoplastic road markings, and comprehensive traffic signage.

With a projected timeline of three years, the initiative aligns with the IDB’s overarching program to fortify climate-resilient road infrastructure.

