Solid waste management to be boosted with $2.6B allocation this year

Guyana’s solid waste management is expected to be boosted with some $2.6 billion set aside in the National Budget to advance works this year.

This move comes as the government recognises the challenges faced in the solid waste sector nationwide. Since 2020 the administration has invested significantly in solid waste management.

“In 2024, $2.6 billion is budgeted to further advance the government’s efforts to upgrade solid waste infrastructure and other initiatives,” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh stated in the National Assembly on Monday.

The Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site

Of the amount, Minister Singh pointed out that $1.3 billion is proposed for infrastructural, environmental, and capacity-building support through the continued operation of landfill sites and the community clean-up programme.

He explained that $572.6 million was allocated for the continued upgrade of the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site, which include the completion of the semi-aerobic cell to allow for increased capacity.

Other landfill sites to be upgraded are Mabaruma and Santa Rosa in Region One, Leguan and Wakenaam in Region Three, and Yupukari in Region Nine.

“[Another]$92 million will also be budgeted for the procurement of waste management equipment which includes a tyre shredder, water and air quality testing equipment, and stationary compactor bins,” the minister added.

The large allocation will aid in the timely collection and appropriate disposal of garbage through enhanced operations.

Moreover, speaking of the many interventions that the government did during the past three years to upgrade this sector, Minister Singh revealed that some $1.9 billion was expended towards infrastructural developments in 2023. These include the construction of an access road at the Blairmont Sanitary Landfill Site in Region Five, the upgrading of the landfill at Bon Success, Region Nine and the completion of the stormwater ponds.

