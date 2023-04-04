Some 1,500 house lots allocated at Lusignan, Good Hope

The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Tuesday allocated approximately 1,500 house lots in the communities of Lusignan and Good Hope along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several of the beneficiaries at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) who have been waiting for some time for their house lots.

Persons accessing CHPA services

Despite being wheelchair-bound, Gabriel Gilkes, 30, expressed how happy he is to be among those citizens who are property holders.

“With this house lot, it’s a stepping stone to financial independence, and I hope that persons with disabilities can see me and know that there is hope, just focus and hope that things align for you,” he told DPI.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues assisting allottees

Gilkes had the opportunity to engage with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali some time ago and he believes that his achievement is a result of the brief chat.

“He spoke to persons with disabilities in Guyana and I was invited and I was able to share my grievances with him and he said ‘okay, we will get you sorted out’,” Gilkes said.

Gabriel Gilkes, beneficiary

The ten-year wait for Anthony Warton, father of two is now over. Warton said he feels that the new step is the beginning of greater things.

“I believe it is something we would have wanted and waited for quite some time, and it signals something exciting to happen. Having our own home and establishing something that my children can grow up in and establish as their own. It’s the foundation and only better things can happen from there,” Warton emphasised.

Anthony Warton and his family

Another excited beneficiary Amanda Mendonca said “I’m very happy today and I want to thank God and thank the president for giving me a piece of land …I’m the happiest woman right now and I’m very thankful.”

Amanda Mendonca, beneficiary

Meanwhile, Kareem McKenzie is a young professional who is also excited to own his house lot.

“It’s a really good push to see Guyanese getting through with their house lots and being able to own land and build their dream home,” he told DPI.

Currently, it costs about $4 million to develop a house lot for allocation, but most of the cost is subsidised by the government.

Speaking to the gathering, Minister, Collin Croal noted that there is a tremendous amount of work being done to develop house lots countrywide.

“For persons who are pending applicants, you know that you would be called…then your work is to start putting aside… [your money] in a programmed way. So that by the time you are called for your allocation, you would have a fair bit or all of your resources that are required to pay for your land,” Minister Croal advised.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacts with a family

He noted that the value of the house lots that were allocated will increase exponentially due to the four-lane highway that will connect the east bank to the east coast.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues said the aim is to develop the east coast similarly to the east bank. Government is on a mission to provide 50,000 house lots during its first five years in office. The lots allocated on Tuesday brings the total number allocated to 22,500.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

