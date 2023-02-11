Sophia development projects ahead of schedule

− ‘We are building communities, changing lives as part of One Guyana’ – Min McCoy

Residents of Sophia and adjoining communities will soon benefit from a new bridge at ‘B’ Field, Sophia also known as ‘the blacka’, as works are scheduled to wrap up in a month’s time.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy Friday made a site visit to the area to check on the progress of works.

Minister Walrond said works started in January and a timeline of three months was given for completion.

“As you know, it’s important for the Sophia community and the work so far as you can see is progressing smoothly… they are within the timeframe for completion within schedule and it seems to be progressing really well,” she said.

Minister McCoy also expressed satisfaction with the works, highlighting the importance of the bridge to the community.

“We are here standing and already I have seen perhaps more than a hundred children using this bridge in less than 15 minutes of us standing here and you can imagine how dependable the community is on this facility and therefore we are going to work to make sure that it gets completed, that it can open up and so everyone can have the benefit of it,” he noted.

Chief Executive Officer of Modern Construction and Trucking Service, Fawwaz McRae provided a detailed assessment of the works done thus far.

“We would have already procured all the materials and everything for the bridge. So, this stage that we are in now… we are about to pour concrete in the coming week, so that we can get to put down the prefab planks and stuff so that the bridge can be completed,” he said.

Residents are also happy about the construction of a new bridge and eagerly await its completion.

One resident, Natasha Sultan thanked the government for responding to the needs of community.

“It’s difficult for two cars to pass at the same time so having this, it will make traffic easy, a lot of vehicles come through here from the East Coast and so,” Sultan said.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy reiterated the PPP/C Government’s commitment to ensuring that the people of Sophia and all parts of the country benefit from the development pie, whether through infrastructural works or the development of the human resource capacity.

“Right across Guyana, we have examples of a government working for all the people. Sophia is just a small sample of what exists across the country. We continue to work for people, with people to make their lives better, to put them on a better footing educationally and otherwise, to improve their communities to improve the aesthetics,” Minister McCoy emphasised.

He noted that government has been constructing roads, bridges, schools, health centres, hospitals and other essential facilities countrywide.

“We will continue to work with this community like we do with many other communities because at the end of the day we are working towards building a Guyana in which all its people can benefit…can have wholesome communities…can have an enjoyable and enhanced quality of life…that is what our purpose is all about,” the minister stated.

He noted that the residents can also help in the development of their respective communities.

“I’m happy that we have had and continue to have the support and cooperation of most Guyanese who want to see their country develop, they understand what we are doing, they want to be there with us and they are giving us all the support,” Minister McCoy said.

Construction of North Sophia Community Centre

Additionally, a community center is being constructed in North Sophia at Block ‘F’, which is also ahead of schedule.

“Every single person employed here is from the community and you can see the quality of work that they have put out here, very, very impressive, I’m really impressed with the quality of work that I’m seeing from these young men from the North Sophia Community,” Minister McCoy disclosed.

The building which is being funded by a $12 million grant from the President and Vice President, will be used for recreational and other developmental purposes.

Minister Walrond said it will have a tremendous social impact on the community.

“This is indeed one of the many safe spaces that would be erected around the communities, around the country, the people of Sophia they have asked for this and we are quite certain that they will take care of it, already we are hearing about programmes, that they themselves want to bring the elderly out, shut-ins to bring them out there to help plant up, to beautify the area, and it’s also a space for children when they come home to be able to have their extra classes done here, homework done here, a safe comfortable space for them,” minister Walrond stated.

Both projects employ people from the Sophia community.

