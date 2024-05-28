South Georgetown residents commend gov’t’s community developmental projects

Residents of Albouystown and other south Georgetown communities on Tuesday testified of the transformational impact that the government’s programmes have had on their livelihoods.

These comments were made during a visit to the community by US Congressman, Jonathan Jackson where he interacted with the residents and inspected some of the community developmental projects.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy walking along side the congressman in Albouystwon

One of the residents, Latoya Todd explained that the Independence Boulevard which was once a ‘mud dam’ has been transformed in such a way that it allows residents a space to relax in comfort and security.

“The place is so nice that my kids can now come out every afternoon and enjoy the transformed atmosphere. So, they are safe and have fun when they come out. I don’t have to worry about anything because the place is fixed now where people can be able to watch over them,” the young mother expressed.

The area also aids in boosting community engagement amongst the villagers.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar introducing the congressman to some of the residents

Abiola Smith who is a beneficiary of a contract noted that it has helped her to provide employment for herself and other residents in the community.

“It has been months since I’m a beneficiary of a contract and it has been a good experience for me. I want to say thanks to the government again for looking out for me and trusting me to execute the job,” Smith stated.

Additionally, Jose Francis said that it is evident that the PPP\C government has been working for the benefit of all people despite their ethnicity or religious belief.

According to Francis, his life has changed tremendously with the quick intervention by the government.

Tiffany Greenidge who is another beneficiary of contracts told the congressman that the government’s programmes have been helping her to provide for her family as she is a single parent to four children.

“I benefitted from the government contracts. I was tasked to build a walkway at the West Ruimveldt playground and two bridges and those projects were very much of benefit to me. And I want to thank the government and the engineers who worked along with me,” Greenidge said.

Tiffany Greenidge sharing her impactful story with US Congressman, Jonathan Jackson

Present at the visit was the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

Meanwhile, responding to the comments of the residents, Congressman Jonathan thanked the residents for sharing their stories with him.

“I very much like to come and spend some more time with you guys. I am grateful that you guys came out and I want to thank you for sharing your stories, and I look forward to seeing you real soon,” the US official posited.

Earlier on Tuesday the congressman met with residents of Mocha\ Arcadia and listened to their concerns.

