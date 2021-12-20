Specialist doctors to be deployed to new Mabaruma ‘smart hospital’

Several specialist doctors will be deployed to the Mabaruma hospital in Region One, by January 2022, to provide services at the institution, which was recently upgraded to a ‘smart hospital’.

The ‘smart hospital’ initiative links structural and operational safety and disaster resilience, while maintaining a ‘green’ status in operations. The $835 million (US$4.175 million) project is a collaborative effort between the Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID).

A frontal view of the Mabaruma

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, who was addressing Hosororo residents at the weekend, said since taking office in August 2020, the government has been investing heavily in the health sector to ensure world-class healthcare services is provided in Guyana.

He noted that the upgrade is one of the many initiatives set to boost the delivery of healthcare services in the region.

“We have right now a team of doctors that are lined up to be posted here in Mabaruma to strengthen the healthcare providers, so that we will see several specialised services being offered.

At the end of the day, what we want to achieve, is that we must have fewer persons travelling to Georgetown, fewer persons being medevacked and moreso, fewer persons leaving the region to receive healthcare,” the minister added.

Estimated to cost approximately $16.7 million (US$800,000), the hospital will feature a new Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, a renovated recovery room, a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a refurbished kitchen, a sterilisation room, as well as two surgical theatres.

X-ray, gynaecology, ophthalmology and other healthcare services will be offered at the health institution. In addition, the regional administration intends to intensify its medical outreaches in the riverine and surrounding communities to assist those unable to travel to the township for medical assistance.