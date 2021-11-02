Sports to form part of academia- Minister Manickchand

-as ministry welcomes table tennis equipment from Chinese Embassy

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, MP said sports or extra-curricular activities in the school system will now be incorporated into academia, as there have been proven benefits of such activities.

The minister attended a simple ceremony to receive 50 table tennis gear from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) on Tuesday.

(from left) President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Minister Priya Manickchand and Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson.

“The inclusion of sport and physical activities, and what has been known as extra-curricular activities into the academic curriculum has been endorsed universally around the world as being beneficial to the students whose main intention it is to pursue academia…” she noted.

Minister Manickchand said the donation will be most appreciated in the school system, adding that secondary schools in the hinterland regions will be the first to benefit.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, MP playing a game of table tennis.

“These 50 table tennis tables will go to 50 schools; we will ensure that the hinterland high schools and primary tops are first beneficiaries, because we believe we can do much there and they often are left behind,” Minister Manickchand said.

She said the transfer of skills and knowledge between Guyana and China will strengthen the countries’ relationship. She also noted that Guyana has always been the recipient of “great benefits and contributions”, however it is now in a position where it can offer its services to contribute equally across the world.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Her Excellency, Guo Haiyan said sports activities can prevent barriers and enhance friendships between countries across the world.

Ambassador of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Her Excellency, Guo Haiyan.

“I believe the equipment can inspire the students to have stronger interest in table tennis and playing table tennis can become one of their best memories in teenage years…”

She hopes that Guyana and China will use table tennis and other sports to maintain a good relationship for mutual learning and understanding.

“I hope the people of China and Guyana can continue to use table tennis and other sports as a medium to enhance our exchanges and mutual learning, mutual understanding and to carry on friendship between China and Guyana for generations,” she said.

One of the table tennis tables donated to the education ministry.

Also attending the simple donation ceremony were; Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe.