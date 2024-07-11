Squatting along Linden/Soesdyke Highway continues to actively engage government

I have noted with significant concern the continued problem of persons squatting on privately owned or state-owned lands along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

It is imperative to reiterate that individuals who make the personal decision to squat on private or state lands must acknowledge the inherent limitations and challenges of such actions. Squatting is illegal, and therefore squatters cannot reasonably expect the government to provide infrastructure and services in areas that were never formally or officially designated for residential use.

The decision to unlawfully occupy land comes with known consequences, including insufficient or non-existent basic infrastructure such as potable water and sanitation facilities, and the stark reality of structures being demolished by landowners.

Our administration has consistently highlighted the deplorable nature of squatting along the highway and has been proactive in addressing these issues through several strategic initiatives via the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, and other state agencies.

Firstly, we have created and continue to develop official housing schemes that provide safe, legal, and well-serviced living conditions for our citizens.

In other cases, we have undertaken efforts to regularise certain settlements where feasible, bringing them up to standard with necessary amenities and infrastructure.

For those squatters residing in particularly hazardous or unsuitable areas, we have initiated relocation programmes to move individuals and families to safer, more suitable locations that have established facilities and services.

It is profoundly disingenuous for opposition elements to ingratiate themselves with squatters who occupy privately owned lands and then seek to shift blame onto the government for the resultant living conditions. Such actions are a transparent attempt to manipulate the vulnerable for political gain, and we categorically reject these baseless accusations.

This was the case with the recent actions of Ubraj Narine, who, in a calculated and deceitful move, sought to exploit the plight of squatters at Kuru Kururu along the highway. Mr Narine, in his desperate bid to score political points and resuscitate his waning career, has deliberately misrepresented the situation concerning the residents occupying land privately owned by the estate of Dr Charles.

Similarly, at Sarah Johanna, the AFC’s Sherod Duncan sought to exploit a group of squatters who occupied private land acquired by the current landlord in 2019, during the tenure of the APNU+AFC government.

Despite the squatters’ pre-existing conditions, the APNU+AFC administration did nothing to assist them with relocation, knowing full well that the land was privately acquired.

It is hypocritical for the opposition to now criticise our government while they failed to establish a proper housing programme during their tenure to provide adequate housing for Guyanese. Instead of addressing the growing backlog of housing applicants, the APNU+AFC administration was preoccupied with grabbing land for themselves.

The government remains resolute in its commitment to addressing the issues of squatting and ensuring that all citizens have access to dignified living conditions. However, this must be done within the framework of legality and sustainability. We call on all responsible citizens to engage with the legal processes and support our efforts to provide safe, sustainable, and legally compliant housing solutions.

We reaffirm our dedication to resolving the complex issue of squatting in a manner that is fair, lawful, and in the best interest of all Guyanese.

Hon. Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs

July 11, 2024

