SS Natural Fruit-Flavoured Inc receives Made in Guyana mark

On Friday, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards certified SS Natural Fruit-flavoured Inc under the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme.

The business received certification to use the mark on its barbeque sauces.

SS Natural Fruit-flavored Inc. is certified under the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme

It is the ninth business to be certified.

The British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller lauded the products and expressed the importance of maintaining a high standard of products.

“I think it is wonderful that government here is encouraging small business, and encouraging them to grow…and have that quality standard,” she said in her address.

Sandra Craig, CEO, Natural Fruit-Flavored Inc, and UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller

The programme gives recognition to local businesses for meeting critical quality requirements.

Chief Executive Officer of SS Natural Fruit flavoured Inc, Sandra Craig, expressed that she intends to uphold the high standards of her product.

She also hopes to gain HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certification in the future so that her products are recognised internationally.

The standards mark will be used on the barbeque sauces

“This certification mark for my product means so much to me because this is a stepping stone right now. People have been able to recognise the quality coming from our company. So, I am so happy, overwhelmed, and I can’t stop smiling,” she said. The certification is valid for one year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure that the approved quality is maintained through the period of certification.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

