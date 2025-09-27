St. Gabriel Primary School celebrates Amerindian Heritage Month

Amerindian Heritage Month brings people of all descent together, uniting Guyanese under one roof.

During a visit to St. Gabriel’s Primary School, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek was elated to see schools celebrating her culture, as it gives space for other events to be celebrated.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

“So it’s very heartwarming for me to be here to see that the school is promoting our culture and it’s also promoting inclusion”, the minister said.

On Friday, the school hosted a programme in celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month, where the minister congratulated the headteacher and staff for having this activity at the school.

She emphasised the importance of celebrating cultural events to help young leaders to be more engaged with what is happening within the country.

“It’s important because even sometimes we find, you know, young adults who are not interested in governance or interested in what’s happening in the country,” she noted

Additionally, in an interview with the Department of Public Information, Teacher Sir Boaz Roberts, remarked that this visit means a lot to him and the pupils of the St. Gabriel Primary School.

Sir Boaz Roberts

He further stated that she is a friend of his and is incredibly grateful for her presence at the school.

“I know she would do much more for our Guyanese children, and generally our Guyanese people.” he said.

Pupils dressed in traditional wear

Pupils dressed in traditional wear

Pupils of the St. Gabriel’s Primary School

Pupil dressed traditional wear

Pupils of St. Gabriel’s Primary School

Amerindian craft on display

Amerindian cuisine

Amerindian cuisine