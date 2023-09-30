St Ignatius Secondary to benefit from new building, teacher training

The government’s education policy of creating a balanced and equitable opportunity to access learning is being praised by the Headteacher of St Ignatius Secondary School in Region Nine, Kenrick Lewis.

Lewis expressed his gratitude for various interventions that the education ministry has since implemented in his school and all schools in Region Nine.

Headteacher of St Ignatius Secondary School, Kenrick Lewis

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) in a recent interview in the region, Lewis stated that one of the interventions is a building that is currently being constructed in the school’s compound.

This, he described, as a ‘timely intervention’ as it will ease the congestion in the classrooms.

The building that will soon house eight classrooms

“Within the shortest time when completed, it will house eight classrooms and that will definitely bring some relief to some crowded areas that we have. So, this building that is being constructed is indeed a plus for the ministry and a plus for us the teachers and students,” expressed the headteacher.

According to Lewis, the school currently accommodates 1,070 students from the region.

Additionally, in keeping in tandem with Minister of Education Priya Manickchand’s vision of ensuring that every child acquires some sort of technical or vocational skill before leaving high school, Lewis said that facilities are also being constructed to have these students undergo various training.

Another building being constructed at the school

“Buildings are also being constructed at the back of the school which will be the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) building. These buildings are specifically for skilled training,” Lewis stated.

He also expressed gratitude to the ministry for equipping teachers with the knowledge of advanced training so that they can diversify the type of subjects and training in the region.

The school is also benefitting from a well-furnished and modern computer lab.

The computers are there to help the students carry out research for their exams, preparing them for the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC).

The government through the Ministry of Education has been aggressively pushing to modernise the schools across the country so that both students and teachers can learn and teach comfortably.

Over the past month, Minister Manickchand commissioned newly constructed blocks at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Bishop’s, St Rose’s High Schools and Queen’s College.

These blocks which cost millions of dollars are to accommodate the students from each school in a manner that is substantial to their academic lives.

