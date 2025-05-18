Stabroek News’ Editorial Distortion – A Disgraceful Attack on Progress and Partnership In Amerindian Communities

It is extremely disheartening that the Stabroek News continues to engage in mischievous journalistic practices through uninformed and biased commentary.

This is clearly the case in its sordid editorial in question, published on May 17, 2025, under the headline “National Toshaos Conference and Accountability.”

The editorial is intellectually dishonest and shamefully disregards the real, tangible progress being made through the collaborative efforts between the Government and the democratically elected National Toshaos Council (NTC), and to go even further, it disrespects the very Indigenous leaders it claims to represent.

It is a familiar posture of political cynicism and calculated omission of facts which only serves to erode trust and discredit the hardworking Indigenous leaders who have led and partnered with Government in transforming their communities.

We are elated that the writer can appreciate that Amerindian Act 2006 is undoubtedly a strong and empowering tool for Indigenous people in Guyana which came as a result of nationwide consultations under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The principle of “public interest” which seems to be a concern of the editorial is a standing feature in public law and is only exercisable in specific circumstances. The editor should have read the Amerindian Act in its entirety to appreciate that even the use of the public interest principle is subject to review by the courts.

It must also be noted that all villages with mining activities on their lands have made those decisions using the democratic process.

The editor went on to name certain key villages with alleged issues of mining. It is pertinent to find out if these villages were consulted by the Stabroek News editorial writer who then went on to blatantly misrepresent the facts.

The editorial attempts to mislead readers on the review process of the Amerindian Act 2006. Since the writer has clearly missed what are quite clearly public facts, it must be noted, once again, that there are three key phases in the review process of the Act:

1. Training, education, and awareness

2. Nation-wide consultations

3. Drafting of amendments (if any)

In Phase One, an Oversight Committee—including civil society representation—has led nationwide education efforts. To date, 947 leaders and residents across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10 have benefited from training. Educational materials have been developed, 21 lead facilitators trained, and the Oversight Committee convened. The allocated budget is adequate for the stage that the process is in, which is education and awareness.

As such, based on the foregoing, it is completely baseless to accuse the minister of having an “overreach”. The minister has an oversight power and has only and will only intervene at the request of Villages.

We urge Indigenous leaders and, indeed, all Guyanese to stay engaged in the process with facts, fairness, and a shared commitment to the advancement of Guyana’s First Peoples.

Undoubtedly, Stabroek News has mirrored and mimicked a failed opposition narrative being peddled with the intention to distract from the NTC Conference which begins on Monday.

It is anticipated that Stabroek News and others will undertake, in a coordinated manner in the coming days, to dicredit the work of the Government in hinterland communities.

Nothing can distract Government from the major investments in our Amerindian people that has brought about dignity, pride, and a significant amount of personal and community upliftment.

We challenge the conveners of the editorial to visit the Amerindian villages, with the permission of those leaders of course, and witness the transformative change facilitated over the years through direct investments by successive PPP/C Governments.

